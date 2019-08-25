Govt taking practical steps to promote tourism sector: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a special interest in the promotion of the tourism sector in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Governor Ismail elaborated that the federal government is taking practical measures for the promotion of tourism in the country. He added that the tourism industry faced severe crisis in the previous tenures but now the tourists around the world were watching towards Pakistan.

While commenting over the situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ismail slammed Indian government for oppressing Kashmiris. The governor further said that Pakistani is a peace loving nation but also has full capability of responding the enemies in case any misadventure.

He urged international community to support the self-determination right of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the special efforts of the present government, World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Pakistan and over 1,000 foreigners will be attending the five-day proceedings of the forum.

It was learned during a meeting of a delegation of World Tourism Forum with Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 9.

