Sindh Governor visits residence of slain PTI leader in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of a slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader, Asif, in Azizabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Governor Ismail condoled the family of the slain leader and vowed to provide maximum assistance to arrest the culprits behind the sorrowful incident. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in the investigation of this incident.

The governor ensured the bereaved family for monitoring the investigation process by himself.

He asked police authorities to nab the culprits behind the killing.

Earlier on Saturday, a person had been killed in a firing incident in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil area as unidentified armed men opened fire at the person outside a mosque in the Ayesha Manzil area, resulting in his death.

The diseased, identified as Asif, was a former office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter.

The police, citing preliminary investigations, said it appeared to be an incident of targeted killing.

They collected spent bullet casings from the crime scene and recorded statements of the people who were present outside the mosque at the time of the incident.

A police official said CCTV footage of the spot would also be obtained to trace the culprits.

The Sindh police chief had also taken notice of the firing incident and summoned a report from the SSP central.

He issued directives for investigators to properly collect evidences and record statements of eyewitnesses in order to reach a conclusive investigation and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

Comments

comments