PM Imran, Italian counterpart discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan briefed the Italian prime minister on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimensions of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, read the statement.

On the occasion, PM Imran called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions including the curfew, release of all prisoners, stop in the use of pellet guns, and respect for the human rights of Kashmiri people.

He also underlined the importance of the international community acting urgently to ward off threats to peace and security and facilitate peaceful resolution of the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement further said that the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the political, trade and economic, defence production, cultural and educational domains.

