PM Imran to form joint parliamentary committee to deal with coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to form a joint parliamentary committee to deal with coronavirus epidemic, ARY News reported.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the joint parliamentary committee will be comprised lawmakers from the treasury and the opposition benches.

He advised the masses to follow safety instructions issued by the government, adding that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

The prime minister said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people. On the occasion, he lauded China’s cooptation in dealing with the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid had confirmed that 45 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing a press conference, had announced that overall tally of cases in Punjab had climbed to 78 after 45 more tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan on Thursday had also reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 377. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.

