ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to make PM Citizen’s Portal (PCP) as an effective platform to resolve public complaints, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Address the 33 thousand unresolved complaints registered through the portal within fourteen days”, the PM delivery unit has been advised.

The unit has been directed to contact those citizens who have withdrawn their complaints to know the reason behind it.

It said that over 960 thousand consumers have used the portal so far and 7, 64,557 complaints have been registered in which 6, 17,239 were resolved. It said that those who registered fake complaints will be blocked.

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani had said Pakistan Citizen Portal had resolved over 380,000 public complaints out of 539,000 thousand registered ever since its inception in October last year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said the technology based Complaint Resolution System was launched with the aim to ensure check and balance and give the message that the public sector departments were answerable to the masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

Iftikhar Durrani had said the government was bringing improvement to the systems to deliver to the expectations of people.

