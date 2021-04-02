Web Analytics
PM Khan accepts Saudi crown prince’s invitation to visit KSA

Imran Khan Saudi Crown Prince KSA visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has accepted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), ARY News reported on Friday. 

In a telephonic conversation, earlier this week, the Saudi crown prince had extended an invitation to the premier. The dates for PM Khan visit will be finalized later.

During the conversation, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had expressed a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states’ heads discussed environmental protection bids.

Crown Prince MBS had also enquired about the health of PM Khan and pledged to work in coordinated efforts towards the shared goal of protecting the environment, confirmed Special Assistant to PM on the environment and climate change Malik Amin Aslam.

The two country leaders further discussed the regional matters and furthering of bilateral projects both present and prospected.

