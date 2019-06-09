Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation over upcoming budget today

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to address the nation today, Monday the address will air on 9 a.m Pakistan Standard Time, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan will address the nation today morning, the video has been pre-recorded and will be aired by the state television.

The address looks to take the general public into confidence over upcoming budget, the address will be an important one in the midst of speculation and rumors rampant over economic crisis in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned a meeting of the government’s spokespersons at Bani Gala to discuss the upcoming budget.

The huddle took into consideration the opposition’s response to the budget, whereas the economic team briefed the government’s spokespersons.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special session regarding Punjab budget on June 10 (tomorrow).

