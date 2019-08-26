PM Imran Khan to address nation today on Kashmir issue: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Monday today on the issue of Kashmir.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Monday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Due to the severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing an acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained. The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres.

A hotel in Srinagar being used as a makeshift detention centre has been declared a sub-jail. Around 50 pro-India political leaders are detained in the hotel.

