Int’l companies to be welcomed for airports’ reforms: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government will welcome international companies in Pakistan for the betterment of airports’ arrangements, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan made the remarks while chairing a high-level session to review arrangements and facilities being provided to nationals at the airports.

The premier was given special briefing over the facilities being given to the passengers by the airport authorities.

PM Khan was informed by the officials that various international companies have shown interest to provide assistance to Pakistan for bringing improvements in the airports’ management.

“International companies will be welcomed in Pakistan for airports’ reforms,” PM Khan said.

“Authorities should deal arrangements of regulation and airports separately,” directed the premier.

He asked higher authorities to ensure the provision of facilities to the passengers at airports across the country in accordance with the international standards.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at Islamabad International Airport here on Friday.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-3003 carrying around 442 pilgrims was departed from Islamabad Airport. PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar saw off the departing Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs NoorulHaq Qadri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik were also present on the occasion.

