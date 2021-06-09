PM Imran Khan to approve new auto policy today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve a new auto policy in the country today aimed at minimizing the prices of vehicles and bringing it at par with the purchasing power of the middle class, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle. “Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will approve new auto policy today,” he said highlighting that it aims to achieve three main targets.

آج وزیراعظم پاکستان نئی آٹو پالیسی کی منظوری دیں گے-جس کے تین اہداف ہیں- 1- گاڑیوں کی قیمت کم کی جاسکے تا کہ مڈل کلاس بھی خرید سکے۔ 2-گاڑیوں کی زیادہ سے زیادہ پیداوار /اسمبلی لوکل ہو 3-گاڑیوں کی ایکسپورٹ میں اضافہ ہو۔ خسرو بختیار اور حماد اظہر اور انکی ٹیم مبارکباد کی مستحق — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 9, 2021



While explaining the targets, Shahbaz Gill said that the price of the vehicles could be brought down, ensure maximum production and assembly of the vehicles locally, and improvement in export of vehicles.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the government bringing a new auto policy that would be beneficial for all stakeholders.

the finance minister held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar to review the salient features of the proposed auto policy.

The minister gave a detailed presentation on the proposed policy interventions which will have a significant impact on revenue collection, enhancing productivity, localization of parts, the possibility of producing exportable surplus and addressing the demand-supply gap and ensuring safety.

The role of new entrants in the market was also discussed.

The finance minister while reviewing all the proposals said that the new policy should be designed in a manner beneficial for all the three relevant stakeholders; the consumer, manufacturer and the government.

