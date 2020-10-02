Govt not feeling threatened from opposition’s protests: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and government’s spokesmen to review counter strategy against the protests and public gatherings announced by the opposition parties, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing political situation, measures taken to bring back absconding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and other issues.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of the country. “There is no civil-military tensions and the armed forces are standing alongside the democratic government within their constitutional limit,” he said.

Imran Khan said that the government is not feeling threatened from any movement launched by the opposition parties and further asked the participants of the meeting to expose the negative narrative of the opposition leaders.

They [opposition] have issues with the armed forces because the latter had caught their corruption, the prime minister said while terming the enemies of the armed forces as the enemies of the country.

Read More: Govt ‘conditionally’ allows opposition to protest: sources

“The government will defend its institutions and will jointly foil the Indian conspiracy with the support of masses,” PM Imran Khan said and directed the party leaders to mobilize for the cause.

He said that the opposition would not get a NRO and their only issue is that they are neither getting a deal nor dheel (leniency). “I know the conspirators behind this Indian bid to create a political disturbance in the country,” he said but vowed to counter the Indian narrative with full force.

