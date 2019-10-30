Speaker NA Asad Qaiser calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they exchanged views on the current political scenario and parliamentary affairs, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Asad Qaiser briefed the premier over the status of parliamentary diplomacy on Kashmir dispute and the effective role of the parliament in lawmaking. He also apprised him regarding the contacts with the opposition leadership.

Qaiser said that the government officials are in talks with the opposition members. He added that the government is making all-out efforts to resolve the issues through dialogues as the country cannot bear the outcomes of any political disturbance.

“We have sent a clear message to the opposition that the government will not make any compromise over law and order situation,” PM Imran Khan told.

PM Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the contacts with the opposition leaders. He also praised the parliamentary role of the Speaker NA Asad Qaiser.

