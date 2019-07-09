Dr Atta-ur-Rehman calls on PM Khan, discusses varsity project at Prime Minister House

ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday where they discussed the plan of establishing Engineering and Technology University at PM House, reported ARY News.

A briefing was given to PM Khan by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, suggesting to establish six departments of the centre of excellence in the varsity.

The departments will include artificial intelligence, energy, biotechnology and material sciences.

The duo also held consultations over the establishment of five more centres of excellence in Islamabad and four provinces.

Read More: PM Imran reviews development on conversion of PM House into university

The high-ups also reviewed the suggestion of provision of special funds to promote research work in the country.

After coming into power. Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to modify the Prime Minister House into a state-of-the-art educational institute – a promise he fulfilled after marking the transformation of the Prime Minister House into Islamabad National University in a ceremony on December 21 – 2018.

Premier Imran had asserted that objective behind transforming the Prime Minister House into a university, is to bridge the gap between ruling elites and masses.

Since childhood, “we have seen big homes of all leaders and the Prime Minister House is a symbol of colonialism era,” Khan stressed upon eradicating the norm from the country.

