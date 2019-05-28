PM Khan, Babar Awan exchange views on constitutional, political matters

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Babar Awan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday at PM House, ARY News reported.

PM Khan and Babar Awan exchanged views on constitutional, legal and political matters in the meeting besides holding consultation on different projects for public welfare, sources said.

The premier said that the present government has top priority to protect public interests and it is the state’s responsibility to care about the deprived sector.

He added, “The direction of national development is now set up and the upcoming time is of prosperity. The government is making all-out efforts to pull the nation out of the severe economic crisis with assistance of its team.”

The premier expressed hope for bringing the situation under control in a few months in term of economic and financial crisis.

“We have a firm belief on the supremacy of the Constitution and law. Neither we will create hurdles to the accountability process nor allow anyone else to interrupt it,” vowed PM Khan.

During the meeting, Babar Awan said, “Opposition is utilising its energy to protect themselves from facing accountability despite lack of street power and public support.”

Awan was of the view that the corruption on grass root level will be eliminated if strict action is taken against ‘bigger thieves’ in the country.

“Whole nation is waiting for ruthless accountability and justice. We are hoping for bringing all proclaimed offenders and wanted criminals to the justice,” he added.

Earlier on May 17, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had met PTI leader Babar Awan to exchange ideas and seek counsel on constitutional, political and lawful quandaries.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf stalwart Babar Awan is a former adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs who resigned after the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference against him.

PM Khan had emphasised in the meeting that the government was squarely focused on ridding the country of its economic challenges.

“We will soon be out of these difficult times,” assured Khan.

The Prime Minister also told Awan about tough yet important decisions the government had to take in the larger interest of the nation, “national interest trumps political ambitions for the current regime.”

