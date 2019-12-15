FO confirms PM Imran Khan’s visit to Bahrain tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart to Bahrain for paying an official visit to Bahrain on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that PM Khan will visit Bahrain tomorrow over the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

PM Khan will hold one-on-one meeting with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He will also participate in the national day of Bahrain during his upcoming visit, the spokesperson said.

The premier will be accompanied by his cabinet members and government officials, Faisal said.

Read: PM discusses Kashmir crisis with Bahrain’s king over phone

On December 8, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari had revealed that Bahrain will confer its highest civilian award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, on PM Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister is going on an official visit to Bahrain in the mid of December where he will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Bukhari told Arab News.

He added that the premier would receive the award at a special ceremony to be held during his visit. PM Khan will also participate in the national day celebration of Bahrain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit three countries in the month of December, commencing from December 15.

Comments

comments