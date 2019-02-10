PM Khan discusses bilateral ties with Lebanese counterpart

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with his Lebanese counterpart Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai on Sunday.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest, including investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Earlier today, the prime minister called on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai. Matters related to bilateral interests between the two Islamic states were discussed, during a high-level meeting.

PM Khan was warmly welcomed by the crown prince after landing in Dubai on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.

In his key note address to the summit, the prime minister highlighted the vision of a prosperous and strong Pakistan.

The annual gathering of heads of states and government, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, stated a foreign office statement.

It added that the premier’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth. “He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy.”

Comments

comments