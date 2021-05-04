PM to inaugurate 900 MW Bin Qasim power plant next month

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Bin Qasim power plant 3 (BQPS-III) in Karachi next month, ARY News reported.

Governor Imran Ismail said that 80 per cent development work of the 900 megawatts power plant was completed. He asked the distribution companies (Discos) to establish such power plant instead of relying on the government.

The combined-cycle power plant has been constructed with the cost of $650 million that could generate 900 MW electricity. The power plant will start generating electricity in the next six weeks, said the K-Electric spokesperson.

In September last year, PM Imran Khan had given a go-ahead to shutdown underperforming power plants producing 1794-megawatt electricity across the country during a meeting on bringing reforms in the power sector.

The prime minister had reviewed matters pertaining to circular debt, independent power producers (IPPs), the performance of power distribution companies (Discos), and reforms in the power sector during the meeting also attended by federal ministers.

Besides deciding to immediately shut down 1794-megawatt power plants, the prime minister led meeting had also okayed the closure of 1875-megawatt plants in the next two years.

The prime minister had also stressed the need to expedite IPP-related matters and said that resolving the circular debt matters would benefit the masses.

