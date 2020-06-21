Imran Khan lauds boxing legend Muhammad Ali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded boxing legend Muhammad Ali and said that he was the greatest sportsman.

In a series of messages posted on micro-blogging site Twitter, the prime minister lauded the boxer and shared a video titled ‘Muhammad Ali’s biggest fight was not in the ring’.

In standing up for his beliefs in the face of all odds, he sacrificed the best years of his sporting life & lucrative earnings. His strength & courage continue to inspire people across the world even today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 21, 2020



“I believe Muhammad Ali was the greatest sportsman, not only because he was talented, intelligent, and courageous, but because his beliefs went beyond material considerations to a conviction that humans, unlike animals, had a higher purpose of existence.”

He further said that in standing up for his beliefs in the face of all odds, Muhammad Ali sacrificed the best years of his sporting life and lucrative earnings.

“His strength & courage continue to inspire people across the world even today.”

Mouhammad Ali is revered by many for not only his boxing skills but his overall attitude.

In January 2020, Hollywood star Brad Pitt revealed that he dreamed of being a sports star boxing icon Muhammad Ali during childhood.

The acting giant shared interesting facts about his childhood dream in an interview with American fashion magazine. “I wanted to be Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali,” he told W Magazine.

The Ad Astra actor added “On ‘Wide World of Sports’, I saw this ski jumper who wiped out in horrible defeat. I had my sights on something like that. Yeah – it looked cool. That was it for me.”

