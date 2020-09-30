Broadband services to promote education in far-flung areas: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised that the agreement signed by the Universal Service Fund (USF) for providing high-speed broadband in far-flung areas of Sindh and Balochistan and said that it will promote education in the underdeveloped areas of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while addressing a ceremony for awarding contracts of high-speed broadband services in Sindh and Balochistan by Universal Service Fund (USF).

He lauded USF for signing the agreement in accordance with the vision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for uplifting poor people and backward areas. He added that Balochistan is a poverty-stricken province and many of its areas were neglected in the past.

PM Khan said that the country was successfully chasing its development targets till the ’60s but the fact cannot be rejected that the states like South Korea and Malaysia have left behind Pakistan.

He said that the agreement signed for high-speed broadband services is commendable as the future is linked with a ‘Digital Pakistan’. He added that the provision of high-speed internet services will promote education in far-flung areas of the country. Moreover, the country’s export sector will also collect advantages by focusing on the development of information technology (IT) sector.

Earlier in August, PM Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take measures to improve mobile and internet services in far-flung areas of the country. Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on spectrum auction, PM Imran Khan had said that improving mobile networks and internet services was in the best interest of the country.

Expressing his satisfaction over the interest shown by various telecom companies in acquiring more spectrum, PM Imran had directed to complete the auction process of the spectrum on priority basis and in a transparent manner.

