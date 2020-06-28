PM Imran Khan directs MNAs to ensure presence during budget approval

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday negated differences within the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and said that the PTI was a democratic party where everyone has the right to speak, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

Speaking during a reception hosted by the prime minister for members of PTI and coalition partners in the federal government, Imran Khan assured the members of the National Assembly to provide funds to them for uplift projects.

“The government is committed to taking coalition partners into confidence,” he said.

He said that he was unable to meet with the lawmakers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I will continue to engage with members of the PTI and coalition partners,” he said.

Imran Khan said that the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted losses on the national economy, however, the government has focused on stabilizing it through various relief measures.

While lauding the effective policy adopted by the federal government to deal with the pandemic, the prime minister said that he was against a complete lockdown from the very first day of the pandemic.

We adopted the policy of smart lockdown and now the entire world is adopting it, he said.

The prime minister directed the lawmakers to ensure their presence at the time of the approval of the Budget 2020-21 in the National Assembly. “We have given the best budget in difficult times,” he said.

The prime minister was also asked questions pertaining to a sudden surge in fuel prices to which he said that they had not shifted the entire burden of the rise in fuel prices in the international market to the consumers.

“We have lowest fuel prices in the region,” he said while lamenting that the opposition was involved in a propaganda campaign against them.

We will complete our tenure, he said while rubbishing aside any early removal of the incumbent government. He said that only PTI could change the fate of the country and blamed that the entire opposition stood united against them to safeguard their corrupt activities.

