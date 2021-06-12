ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has taken up the issue of the killing of a Muslim family in a truck attack in Ontario with Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister while talking to a Canadian channel, said that people are shocked to know about the killing of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada and there should be strict action against attacks.

“There are hate websites that cause hatred among the community,” the prime minister said while stressing the need for international action against such websites.

He said that Justin Trudeau also understands the need to tackle online hate speech and Islamophobia. “This issue could be resolved if global leaders decided to act against it,” Imran Khan said while highlighting that international leaders do not understand the issue of Islamophobia.

A 20-year-old man driving a truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

Pakistani foreign ministry said in a press release the event is the “manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after the incident condemned the act of terrorism and termed it a symbol of growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he was saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in Ontario.

