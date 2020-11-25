PM Imran Khan likely to meet Chaudhry brothers in Lahore: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health, sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan has decided to address reservations of the government’s coalition partner as he is expected to visit the ailing PML-Q’s leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence today before departing to Islamabad, sources said.

PM Khan and Hussain will discuss the current political situation of the country in the meeting. During the visit, the premier will also hold a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a one-on-one meeting in Lahore where he briefed the premier regarding the performance of the provincial cabinet.

Read: Chaudhry Shujaat’s health improving fast, says his doctor

The chief minister also apprised the premier regarding the political and administrative matters of the province in the meeting. PM Imran Khan has been briefed on the progress of the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project.

During the PM’s ongoing visit, Imran Khan will also be given briefings on the Walton Airport project, universal health insurance, mega projects and legislations in the Punjab Assembly.

PM Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate Firdous Market Underpass. The 540-long underpass has been completed with the cost of Rs1.17bn. The project will benefit more than 100,000 people.

