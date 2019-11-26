PM Imran Khan summons emergency session of federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an emergency session of the federal cabinet again where he has summoned the summary regarding the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The members have started arriving to attend the emergency session of the federal cabinet session.

Sources said that the summary related to the extension given to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be presented in the upcoming session.

PM Khan is likely to get signatures of the ministers who had failed to appear in the previous session when the summary for Bajwa’s extension was signed, whereas, a new summary could be prepared in today’s session if it is required, sources added.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan chaired a Zero Hour meeting of the cabinet where he was briefed over the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the Army Chief citing the situation of national security and Kashmir.

The members said that Bajwa’s extension was the unanimous decision of the federal cabinet and the chief executive of the country is authorised to extend service duration of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The members also showed agreement that the cabinet is standing alongside with its military.

During the meeting, PM Khan also contacted legal experts and also summoned the summary pertains to the extension of COAS from Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

Sources said the premier was informed that 19 out 24 members had signed the summary, whereas, the remaining five members did not appear in the meeting following their foreign visits. It emerged that the lack of objections considered as the approval for the decision in term of the regulations, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) suspended the notification on Tuesday (today) that is confirming the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

The SC adjourned the further hearing of the case till tomorrow (Wednesday) and served notices to the COAS, Defence Ministry and Attorney General of Pakistan.

