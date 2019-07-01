ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to national security.

As per details, the meeting was held at the Prime Minister House.

PM Khan and the COAS exchanged views on national security and discussed the professional matters related to Pakistan military.

The law and order situation and overall regional issues also came under discussion.

On June 28, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the country is going through difficult economic situation owing to fiscal mismanagement.

He was addressing a seminar on “Pakistan’s Economy: Challenges and Way Forward” organised by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU), according to ISPR.

The COAS said there is an undeniable linkage between security and economy as they both directly complement each other.

He said there cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic sovereignty and highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for restoring regional peace that will lead to better trade connectivity.

Talking about regional connectivity, the COAS reiterated his vision that countries cannot develop individually but its region which develops.

“For our region to develop we need to have greater regional connectivity amongst all neighbors,” General Bajwa said.

Comments

comments