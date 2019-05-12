PM Imran Khan condemns Gwadar terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically condemned the terror attack on Gwadar’s five star hotel, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat the terrorists and the government will not allow these agendas to succeed”, PM said in his statement issued, here from Islamabad.

The premier appreciated the initial response by security guard and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives.

He also paid rich tributes to martyred and injured security personnel during the operation.

The prime minister said such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity.

According to the military’s media wing, Inter service Public Relations (ISPR), as many as three terrorists tried to stormed the hotel, carrying with rocket launchers and wearing suicide jackets.

The terrorists were stopped by the security guard at the entrance gate while the attackers resorted to firing and the security guard embraced martyrdom.

Security forces had surrounded the area.

Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists entered the luxury hotel.

The luxury Pearl-Continental hotel is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road and overlooks the Arabian Sea.

The Gwadar port region is the focal point of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is part of China’s mammoth Belt and Road infrastructure project.

