ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has strongly denounced the explosion near Jhamb Sector that martyred five soldiers, ARY News reported.

My profound condolences go to our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives while defending motherland, the PM said in his condolence message.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and early recovery of the injured in the blast.

It may be recalled that as many as five soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and one injured in an explosion near the restive line of control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the ISPR, the incident occurred in Jhamb Sector along the Loc.

“The incident is evident of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” read the statement.

The spokesperson had said that the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

