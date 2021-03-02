PM Imran Khan confident PTI to win Senate elections despite Opp’s tactics

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said they would successfully win Senate elections despite tactics being employed by the opposition parties to lure the lawmakers with money and other benefits, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with National Assembly lawmakers from Punjab which was also attended by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Senate candidate from Islamabad seat Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The prime minister while speaking to the MNAs from Punjab said that they would solve issues highlighted by the lawmakers. “For the first time, we have given more projects to the impoverished constituencies,” he said adding that it was their priority to bring such areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

Imran Khan said that he was a supporter of open ballot owing to the ongoing practices used by the opposition even in this election to buy voters ahead of the Senate elections. “Our voters have been lured with monetary benefits, however, they stand united and will vote for the PTI candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister had also invited the lawmakers part of the federal coalition at a luncheon today. “The MNAs will be directed during the meeting to ensure their presence on the polling day,” the sources said adding that all lawmakers have been directed to attend the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) earlier in the day called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the Parliament Lodges.

The delegation of MQM-P was led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting discussed strategy for upcoming Senate elections, working relationships and other important issues related to Sindh.

Matters related to Karachi Package, jobs, Hyderabad University, closure of party offices, and missing of MQM-P workers also came under discussion, said sources.

