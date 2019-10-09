PM Khan is in contact with world leaders on Kashmir issue: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is in contact with the world leaders on occupied Kashmir issue, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

“The prime minister is actively fighting the cause of Kashmir”, he said while addressing the Kashmir Seminar in the federal capital, today.

Shibli Faraz said due to the aggressive diplomacy of Pakistan, the Kashmir conflict is now being widely discussed in the world.

India is carrying out worst rights violations in the held valley, Kashmiris are being martyred by the occupation forces.

He urged the world to take notice of the abuse of the blatant rights by the BJP government in occupied Kashmir and direct to lift the curfew.

The lockdown has entered the 66th consecutive day, today in the occupied Kashmir.

With main markets shut and public transport off the roads since August 5th, the people in the territory are facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines.

Indian troops yesterday, in an act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

