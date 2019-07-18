LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take immediate steps to provide relief to people by controlling inflation.

He was speaking during a briefing in Lahore on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier also instructed the CM to take action against hoarders.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor Dr. Salman Shah briefed the PM about the government’s measures and future strategy for socio-economic development and promotion of agriculture and industrial sectors in the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on his scheduled visit and met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar after meeting CM Punjab.

The Prime Minister was briefed on development projects underway in the province by the governor and was also apprised of the performance of provincial ministers.

