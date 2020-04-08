ISLAMABAD: In order to review measures against novel coronavirus, a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, ARY News reported.

The NCC meeting will discuss ways and means to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic.

All the chief ministers, top civil and military leaders, federal ministers and NDMA chairman will participate in the NCC meeting.

The participants will discuss future strategies to prevent the virus spread.

Sources said the NCC meeting will decide whether to extend or soften a lockdown across the country amid coronavirus pandemic. The finance team will brief NCC about the current economic situation of the country.

Sources claim that the NCC will also review measures being put in place to re-open the construction sector as soon as possible.

In the last NCC meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar said the country’s coronavirus testing capacity will be enhanced to 25,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said more than 3,000 tests were conducted across the country over the past three days.

The minister said the government is striving to increase the testing capacity.

He said more than 400 hospitals will be directly provided protective kits and other medical equipment from Thursday. He added steps are afoot to ensure the protection of doctors and paramedics against the contagion.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 4,072, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

According to the report, as many as 208 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during the last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 58.

18 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, 2 in Balochistan and one death was reported in the federal capital.

According to the breakup of the cases, province-wide Punjab tops the list with 2030 cases, while Sindh has recorded 986 coronavirus cases so far.

