PM Imran Khan to visit coronavirus isolation center in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday) will visit coronavirus isolation center in Islamabad, to inspect the arrangements, ARY News reported.

The isolation center consists 50 bed facility for the coronavirus patients in the federal capital.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal will brief the prime minister on the occasion.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country.

Read more: Sindh govt sets up special isolation hospital for coronavirus patients

Talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had said that together we will fight against the deadly virus.

It may be noted that, so far 21 patients of coronavirus pandemic have recovered their health and eight people lost their lives out of total 1022 cases in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza presented the latest developments regarding ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic in a press conference.

Comments

comments