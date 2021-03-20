Opposition leaders pray for PM Imran Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have prayed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal prayed for the recovery of Imran Khan from COVID-19 and said that as leaders they should take precautions and wear a facemask to be the model of safety.

May Allah Grant recovery to @ImranKhanPTI from Corona Ameen! We should as leaders take precautions & wear mask to be model of safety. Please wear mask, wash hands with soap, & keep safe distances. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) March 20, 2021



He further asked people to adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

In a message on a micro-blogging site, Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished a speedy recovery to the premier from COVID-19.

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery from COVID. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 20, 2021



PPP leader and former deputy National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi expressed regret over Prime Minister Imran Khan contracting COVID-19 and said that the PPP leadership and activists pray for his recovery.

He urged the public to strictly implement upon the COVID-19 SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

