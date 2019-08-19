Authority being established to ensure progress on CPEC-related projects: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the federal government has prioritised completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects within the specified time period on top, ARY News reported.

This he said while chairing a high-level session to review the progress of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that authority is being established to ensure progress on the projects as its completion will benefit the region.

The session was attended by Khusro Bakhtiar, Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Babar, Board of Investment (BoI) chairman, secretaries of concerned federal ministries and others.

Read More: Qureshi invites Commonwealth’s partnership in CPEC’s special economic zones

The premier was given briefings by ministers over the development and progress of various projects came under CPEC.

Khusro Bakhtiar briefed PM Khan over the development work on power, infrastructure, Orange Line, ML-1, Gwadar Port and other important projects. The participants also reviewed the progress of different power projects including Port Qasim Coal-Fired Power Plant, Gwadar Power Plant, Kohala Hydro-Power, Hubco Thar Coal, Thal Coal Power.

Read More: COAS Bajwa reaffirms army’s unwavering support for CPEC security

PM Khan was apprised that the construction of Multan-Sukkur M-5 Motorway was completed and its inauguration will be made soon. ML-1 railway line project also came into discussion, sources said.

The session approved digitalisation of the broadcasting system of state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

While concluding the session, PM Imran Khan directed concerned ministries to ensure completion of the CPEC-related projects within the given time frame.

Comments

comments