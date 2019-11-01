Web Analytics
PM Khan mourns death of old friend Ashiq Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday grieved over the demise of his beloved friend Ashiq Qureshi.

He shared his heartfelt emotions on Twitter saying, “Devastated by the death of one of my oldest friends Ashiq Qureshi last night. He was always there during my many setbacks in life.”

The prime minister said Qureshi was the first person to stand by him when he decided to build Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

Ashiq Qureshi was a founding member of  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as well. “Above all, he will be missed as a gentleman & great human being,” added PM Khan.

President Arif Alvi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the PTI founding member Ashiq Qureshi.

 

