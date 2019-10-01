ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all government offices to timely dispose of applications related to core service functions.

According to a letter issued by the Prime Minister Office on Tuesday, PM Khan has taken a serious notice of delay by federal ministries, divisions and provincial governments in resolving applications of citizens, such as the issuance of licenses, NOCs, domiciles and other redressals.

Prime Minister Khan has directed for disposal of unattended or delayed applications within the next four weeks and submission of the report to his office by the federal ministries and divisions and to the Chief Minister House by the provincial governments, Radio Pakistan reported.

He has also asked these tiers of government to work out minimum timelines for processing of such cases and project such timelines on their websites and notice boards within ten days to build the confidence of people in government functionaries.

“If such cases cannot be disposed of within the stipulated timelines for certain reasons, the delay shall be explained to the application in writing.”

The federal ministers and chief ministers have been asked to closely monitor implementation of the above directive in the interest of good governance and public interest.

