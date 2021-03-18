ISLAMABAD: “We have come to power for five years so we ought to be held to account for what we did for the country and public after five years,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

Talking to the media, he said: “When we came to power, it was said on the first day that we have failed [to deliver] and there was speculation that we will be sent packing this week. Predictions about our departure were made repeatedly.”

The prime minister pointed out that people have started getting low-cost housing units under the government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and pledged that the government would achieve the target of five million housing units by building two new cities.

He said that the Ravi Riverfront Project, Naya Pakistan Housing Project, and the Central Business District would lead to the construction of five million houses. The Centre wants to build Bundal Island as well but the Sindh government is opposing the project, he added.

The premier said a jehad is being waged against land grabbers in Punjab. Rs200 billion worth of land has already been retrieved from the land mafia in Punjab, he added.

He said the government is taking action against land grabbers. Giving incentives to the construction sector will also yield positive results, he maintained, adding the sector will flourish owing to the steps taken by the government.

