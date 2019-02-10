ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday departed to attend the World Government Summit on the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, ARY News reported.

PM Khan, in his daylong visit will also meet the leadership of the United Arab Emirates apart from addressing the summit over the economy, artificial intelligence and opportunities of future development.

In his key note address, the prime minister will highlight the vision of a prosperous and strong Pakistan in Dubai summit.

The annual gathering of heads of states and government, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, stated a foreign office statement.

It added that the premier’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth. “He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy.”

PM Khan will be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs, Finance and Maritime Affairs Minister apart from Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

Comments

comments