ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the influential people should be dealt with by iron hand for violating the laws instead of putting the weak segments inside the jails, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while inaugurating the Islamabad police’s Eagle Squad that is introduced for the federal capital’s security.

PM Imran Khan has visited the Safe City Headquarters in Islamabad where he inaugurated the new Eagle Squad of the Islamabad police comprising 100 motorcycles.

While addressing the event, the premier said that prosperity needs a peaceful environment in any society, however, peace establishment should not be misunderstood as jailing the vulnerable segments.

He ordered police forces not to deal with the weak segments by iron hand but the influential people who are involved in laws’ violations even if the violator is Imran Khan. Human society is ruled by justice and rule of law but not with the exhibition of power.

PM Khan directed police forces to independently take action against the law-breakers, however, the cops must have compassion for the weaker section of the society. The rule of law will be established by bringing the powerful people to justice.

The premier was of the view that Pakistan had been achieving its development goals until its pace was disrupted by the privileged class. If there was a rule of law, the country would have achieved milestones, said PM Khan.

“There is no holy cow in our society and all people are equal before the law.” He assured that action will be taken against all law-breakers as nobody is above the law.

Addressing the Eagle Squad, he said that an exemplary system should be established in the federal capital of Pakistan.

In January, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed had announced that a new Eagle Squad will be introduced soon for the federal capital Islamabad’ security and the force will be equipped with the latest technology.

The interior minister announced that the check-posts will also be modernised by the government, whereas, ‘Eagle Squad’ will be introduced soon for Islamabad’s security.

