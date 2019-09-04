PM Imran Khan directs to expedite efforts for ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Board of Investment to expedite efforts towards ensuring ease of doing business with the use of latest technology.

These directives were issued by him while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to get a briefing about the steps being taken to facilitate small and medium enterprises.

The Chairman Board of Investment briefed the PM about the steps taken so far to facilitate the SMEs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that a small and medium enterprises policy 2019-24 is being formulated.

The premier directed that special emphasis should also be given to the matters pertaining to contract enforcement and further organizing the land revenue record.

Imran Khan said the present government is fully striving to use all the available resources to run the institutions and the system on modern lines and for this purpose, the latest technology will be used.

The meeting was informed that work has been started to computerize the whole process of approvals and registration for the people desiring to start their own small and medium enterprises.

The purpose is to simplify the procedures, ensure transparency and end red-tapism.

