ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded the letters sent by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for recommending names for vacant provincial seats of the election commission, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The premier sent replies to the letters from Asad Qaiser and Sadiq Sanjrani where he suggested names on behalf of the federal government for appointments on Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

Justice (Retd) Sadiq Bhatti, Justice (Retd) Noorul Haq Qureshi and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi have been recommended for Sindh seats, whereas, Dr Faiz Kakar, Naveed Jan Baloch and Amanullah Baloch were suggested for ECP’s Balochistan chapter by PM Imran Khan in his letters.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in a letter to Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate, has also proposed three names each for the members of election commission from Sindh and Balochistan.

Read: Shehbaz Sharif suggests three names for CEC in letter to PM Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif, who is Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has proposed the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasool Memon and Orangzaib Haq for the election commission’s member vacancy for Sindh on behalf of the opposition.

Sharif also recommended the names of Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Muhammad Rauf Ata and Raheela Durrani for the vacancy of ECP’s member from Balochistan.

The two seats of ECP members fell vacant after Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch — the commission’s members from Sindh and Balochistan — were retired in January this year.

The government was required to appoint their successors within 45 days of their retirement.

The delay was caused by a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the appointment of ECP members as meetings of a parliamentary committee comprising members from both the sides ended in a deadlock.

