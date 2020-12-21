PM Imran Khan urges political parties to ensure sanctity of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday urged all the political parties to ensure the sanctity of the Parliament.

Talking to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, he said Parliament is the biggest constitutional and key institution of the country not only for legislation but for the continuity of democracy as well.

PM Imran Khan stated that people always look towards their elected representatives for raising their voice in the parliament for the resolution of their problems. He said Parliament’s real strength lies in serving the masses and upholding the Constitution.

Views were also exchanged on the overall political situation and parliamentary system of the country.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser had urged opposition parties to show some sanctity for the upper house of the Parliament, Senate.

He was talking to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. Both the lawmakers had expressed their resolve to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two houses.

Both the Qaiser and Sanjrani had expressed satisfaction over the legislation and smooth running of parliamentary affairs between upper and lower houses.

