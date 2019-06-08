Govt giving special attention to backward areas, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that the federal government has prioritised the development of merged areas and the authorities were focused on the provision of basic facilities including education, health and peace to the tribal people, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan made the statement in a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. The premier also held a meeting with Murad Saeed, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Naimul Haque.

The high-ups discussed strategies for development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the meeting.

PM Khan said, “Development of merged areas is the top priority of the government.” He added that the government is giving special attention to providing health, education and other facilities to the areas.

“Through these efforts, the areas will be brought to the level of [developed] parts of the country.”

“Special attention is being given on backward areas of Balochistan in the upcoming budget. The government will ensure austerity in the budget 2019-20 in term of expenditures.”

“We are completely focused on the assistance of weaker segments and development of backward parts of the country,” said the premier.

PM Khan acknowledged sacrifices of nationals living in recently merged areas. He said that youth of tribal areas will be provided with opportunities to show their skills through employment.

During the meeting, KP CM Mahmood Khan briefed PM Khan regarding the progress of development projects and Sehat Insaf Cards in the province.

Comments

comments