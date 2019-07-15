ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reviewed the progress of development projects initiated for uplift of newly-merged tribal districts belonging to erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), ARY News reported.

A high-level session held in Islamabad under the chair of PM Imran Khan which was also attended by senators belonging to erstwhile FATA where development and administrative affairs of the tribal areas were reviewed.

The senators informed PM Khan of difficulties being faced by nationals living in the newly-merged areas.

While addressing the session, PM Khan said, “It is crucial to register businesses and expansion of the country’s tax net for achieving the targets set by the government for economic development.”

“Half of the national income spent on interest and loans’ payments,” he added.

The premier directed concerned authorities to emphasis on difficulties of the tribesmen in term of tax net. He acknowledged sacrifices of the tribesmen once again, saying, “The people of the newly-merged areas have rendered significant sacrifices.”

“The government has put the provision of employment to tribal youth and uplift of the area on top priority,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, a delegation comprising senators from erstwhile FATA called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House, sources informed ARY News.

The group of senators was led by Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House for the Senate.

As per sources, the matter related to the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was discussed during the meeting.

The no-trust motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla was also mulled by the PM and senators.

