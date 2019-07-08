ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss six-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the prime minister has sought details of the foreign trips and the expenditures of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif from 2008.

The details of the amount spent on foreign trips, medical treatment, and security of the past rulers will also come under discussion.

The details in this regard will be presented by the Foreign Ministry and Cabinet Division in tomorrow’s meeting of the federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Khan will take cabinet into confidence over his upcoming visit to the United States.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the matter of Arshad Malik leak video issue.

The meeting will also mull over to issue visa-on-arrival facility to the Qatari residents in Pakistan, while the reconstruction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also come under discussion.

Read more: Federal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, Senior Citizen Bill

In the last meeting of the federal cabinet, the federal cabinet had formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, sitting beside Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, in a media briefing in Islamabad.

She had said Prime Minister Khan has directed to make the Hajj policy free of all scandals.

