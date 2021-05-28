ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the general public via telephone for the fourth time on May 30, ARY NEWS reported quoting PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed said that the prime minister will directly interact with the public for the fourth time at 3:00 pm on May 30 in a series of direct discussions via telephone under the banner of ‘Aap ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister is With You].

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر آپکی براہِ راست بات چیت کی چوتھی نشست – انشاء اللہ

30 مئ بروز اتوار – سہہ پہر 3 بجے-

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپکی گفتگو ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائیگی pic.twitter.com/WS3oaXFMAN — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 28, 2021



He said that the interaction would be broadcasted on television, radio and digital platforms as people could reach out to the prime minister via telephone number 051-9224900.

In the previous interaction, the prime minister besides directing to resolve issues raised by the general public said that the COVID cases in the country are witnessing a stabilizing effect and urged the public to adopt COVID SOPs during Eid in order to avoid an India-like situation.

“The more we adopt precautionary measures, the sooner we will be able to come out of this situation,” Imran Khan said adding that during his visit to PIMs, doctors conveyed that the COVID cases have stabilized and are not following an upward trajectory now.

Responding to a query of a caller, the Prime Minister categorically stated that Pakistan will not hold talks with India until it rescinds the illegal steps of 5th August 2019.

