PM Imran Khan makes steady recovery from COVID-19, says Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Faisal Sultan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a steady recovery from COVID-19 and has been advised that he could resume his work, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details on the premier’s health, Faisal Sultan took to Twiter, saying “PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable.”



He further shared that Imran Khan has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. “This is in line with national and int’l guidelines,” he said besides also sharing the guidelines.

Furthermore, the special assistant warned regarding the rising COVID-19 cases in the country saying that the current wave of infection has the potential to get worse.

In a message on the micro-blogging site, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the current Covid-19 has the potential to be worse than the first one in the summer of 2020. “NO time for complacency or visiting crowded places of any kind,” he said while urging the public to wear masses and educate people around.

Covid-19 current wave with potential to be worse than the first one in the summer of 2020. NO time for complacency or visiting crowded places of any kind. Wear masks and educate those around you. — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 28, 2021

Further sharing details of the vaccination process, the SAPM said in a second message: “If your vaccination process has been completed you can get your COVID Immunization Certificate.”

He said that the certificate could be received from the NADRA website, https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or from the authority’s mega centres.

If your vaccination process has been completed you can get your COVID Immunization Certificate https://t.co/WKW6ezlYPb or frm NADRA Mega Centres.

Please ensure vaccination staff enters details in #NIMS when getting vaccine. Check your vaccination status by sending CNIC to 1166 pic.twitter.com/kZfhljn0or — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 28, 2021



“Please ensure vaccination staff enters details in #NIMS when getting [a] vaccine,” he said while urging public to check their vaccination status by sending CNIC to 1166.

It is pertinent to mention here that the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives and 4,767 fresh infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at 10.44 per cent.

A total of 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,066,726 tests have been conducted so far.

