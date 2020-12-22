PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet session to discuss 12-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of the federal cabinet to discuss a 12-point agenda which includes reviewing the political and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The approval of conclusions of the sixth census has been included in the agenda of the federal cabinet session today. Earlier, the federal cabinet had constituted a committee comprising ministers to thoroughly review the conclusions of the census.

A report will be presented by the Ministry of Planning and Development regarding the census.

Moreover, the officials of the Economic Affairs Division will brief the federal cabinet members over the utilisation of foreign funds. A briefing will be given by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman regarding the encroachments on Margalla Road of Islamabad.

The cabinet members will deliberate upon the extension of the Essential Services Act for the employees of the Utility Store Corporation (USC). A briefing will be given by the interior ministry over the amendments recommended for CDA Ordinance 1980.

Others items of the agenda include the appointment of the managing director (MD) of STEDEC Technology Commercialization Corporation of Pakistan (Private) Limited owned by the Ministry of Science and Technology; appointment of director-general (DG) of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO); re-constitution of the state-run Zarai Taraqiati [Agricultural Development] Bank’s board; re-constitution of the Board of Investment (BOI); imports of high flash aviation turbine fuel. The State of the Industry Report 2020 of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will be presented before the cabinet members today.

The federal cabinet will also approve the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its session held on December 16.

