Federal cabinet to mull over budget recommendations for FY22 today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the federal cabinet today where they will mull over budget recommendations for the next fiscal year, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet session led by PM Imran Khan will discuss the 21-point agenda today besides reviewing the political and economic situation of the country.

The federal cabinet will review the developments on matters related to the Sindh cabinet, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and national issues including coronavirus cases and provision of vaccines.

The recommendations for the budget 2021-22 will also be discussed in the upcoming session.

The cabinet is likely to approve the humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan for controlling COVID-19. Moreover, it will also go ahead with the inclusion of a government representative on the board of directors of K-Electric.

The other items that will be discussed in the federal cabinet session include the draft bill of Capital Territory Rules 2020, the appointment of the managing director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC); constitution of a committee to review audiovisual content of the national anthem; appointment of MD APP.

Furthermore, the cabinet will approve the decisions of the Privatisation Commission. The reports related to amendments in the criminal laws and cabinet committee for transport and logistics will be presented before the cabinet members.

It is expected to approve the appointment of the board of directors of First Women Bank, as well as the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

