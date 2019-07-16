PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (today) to discuss nine-point agenda, ARY News reported.

A briefing would be given to the federal cabinet over government’s medical expenditures on camp officers of the state heads, sources said.

The cabinet is likely to approve declaring Shehbaz Airbase and its connected areas as Jocobabad Cantonment.

A detailed report would be presented by a committee in the session over usage of government buildings and governor houses. Moreover, a committee headed by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will also present a progress report.

The cabinet members will also be briefed for Zarai Taraqiati [agriculture development] Bank, whereas, the approval is likely to be given for the appointment of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s (NAVTTC) executive director.

The approval of ‘E-Commerce Policy Framework’ is also included in the session’s agenda, whereas, the high-ups will review steps for the institutionalisation of Capital Market Transaction besides discussing amendments in schedule one of the Rules of Business.

A briefing will be given to the cabinet session regarding the implementation of its previous decisions.

