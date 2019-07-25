PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan will take cabinet into confidence about his recent visit to the United States.

The PM Imran will also brief cabinet about the meetings held with US leaders during the visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival in Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States of America.

PM held meeting Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani during his brief stopover in Qatar on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

He was accorded warm welcome by Qatari PM at the Hamad International Airport.

During the meeting, PM Khan and his Qatari counterpart had discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying PM Khan.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

